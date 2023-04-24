Watch: Britain's Got Talent Judges, Host Ride Mahindra Electric Auto-Rickshaw In London

Mahindra Electric does not just produce electric cars and supercars like the XUV400 and Battista. In fact, the company also manufactures humble electric auto-rickshaws, offering convenience and mobility to public transport users for their last-mile requirements. However, Mahindra’s electric auto-rickshaw has reached Great Britain to haul the judges of the famous show - Britain’s Got Talent. Chairman of Mahindra Group - Anand Mahindra, shared a video on Twitter, which shows the judges of the BGT show being hauled in a Mahindra's electric auto-rickshaw. The judges - Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Amand Holden, are seen riding in a blue Mahindra Electric Treo three-wheeler rickshaw.

I think you MIGHT be able to recognise the logo on that tuktuk…@MahindraLMM Electric Tuk Tuks chosen by @BGT judges @antanddec @AleshaOfficial @AmandaHolden & Bruno en route to the Palladium auditions @tukshopuk pic.twitter.com/QSAm93cKZY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

On the other hand, the BGT hosts - Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, are riding in a black-yellow (Mumbai’s kaali-peeli taxi-inspired) electric rickshaw. The BGT hosts and judges use these electric rickshaws to reach the London Palladium for the auditions. Although the tuk-tuk/auto-rickshaw they ride is powered by electricity, fake noise of the tuk-tuk’s engine is added to the video.

Also, a few days back, Microsoft-founder - Bill Gates posted a video on Instagram, while riding in a Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw during his India visit. He posted the video with the caption, “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of travelling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry .”

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

The Treo electric three-wheeler rickshaw costs between Rs. 2.92 and Rs. 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The electric vehicle has 42 Nm of torque and 8 kW of power thanks to its lithium-ion battery. According to the manufacturer, the car can be operated for as little as 50 paise per kilometre. The vehicle's battery can also be charged in 3 hours and 50 minutes. Alongside, Mahindra also sells the XUV400 in the Indian market, which is an electric SUV. It is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.