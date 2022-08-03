West Bengal to deploy 1,180 electric buses in Kolkata, Tata Motors bags tender

Tata Motors Limited has bagged the order for the deployment of 1180 electric buses in Kolkata under the ‘Grand Challenge’ initiative of CESL India (Convergence Energy Services Limited) from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC). The CESL’s Grand Challenge initiative represents electric mobility as a service, which is a new business model that the state will be working upon, making it affordable for the state to run and manage transport services by adopting them. Tata Motors will be delivering the buses to the state as a service only, by the end of next year.

The project entails procurement of four categories of e-buses, including 12-meter Low-Floor AC, 12-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC, 9-meter Standard-Floor AC and 9-meter Standard-Floor Non-AC buses. CESL will oversee the project to ensure seamless deployment as part of its programme management agreement with TML.

As per the agreement signed between CESL and Tata Motors Limited, the latter will be responsible for deploying, operating and maintaining 1500, 1180 and 921 e- buses in Delhi, Kolkata & Bangalore, respectively.

Also read - Electric vehicles catching fires are helping EV industry, says Ather Energy CEO: Here's WHY?

Sharing his views on the rollout, Shri Firhad Hakim, Minister for Transport, Government of West Bengal said, “Our aim is to make Kolkata one of the smartest cities in the world and public transport is a key focus area of such upgradation. Today marks a very significant day as we move a step closer towards carbon-free and new age mobility. With support from CESL and Tata Motors, we are looking forward to electrification of buses and overall transport ecosystem in West Bengal region. We are expecting to see the first fleet of buses on the road by end of this year.”

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL said, “We are thankful to WBTC for their exemplary support in the ‘Grand Challenge’ initiative and hopeful that this will help in fulfilling the state government’s vision of pollution- free, green and sustainable region. Kolkata is on a progressive path to create a sustainable future and we are delighted be a part of this journey. CESL will work with Tata motors and the Government of West Bengal for completion of this project and development of a robust EV ecosystem across the country.”