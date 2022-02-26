Adah Sharma SLAMMED for 'ill-timed' post on late Bappi Lahiri, issues clarification

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma received a lot of flak for her social media post featuring late musician Bappi Lahiri on Thursday (Feb 24) and has now deleted the 'questionable' Instagram post. In the post, Adah was comparing herself to the late legend Bappi Da in terms of their love for gold jewellery.

However, netizens were unhappy with the timing of the post and called it 'disrespectful' as Bappi Lahiri passed away on Feb 15 this year. They accused her of seeking fame by comparing herself to a legend and labelled her post as 'trashy'.

Reacting to the backlash, Adah Sharma issued a clarification as she spoke to Times Of India about the same. She said, "The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28 March 2020." She further explained that her team had scheduled it a month ago, weeks before Bappi Da's unfortunate demise.

Later, she deleted the post. However, the old post from 2020 is still visible on her Instagram handle.

Check it out:

Earlier in January, Adah was brutally trolled for goofing around with a British guard stationed outside Windsor Castle. In a video capturing the incident, Adah was seen standing next to the British Queen’s guard on duty and started singing ‘Shake It Like Shammi’ to him. She also danced and acted embarrassed when the guard marched off.

Adah Sharma made her debut in the horror film 1920 in 2008 and has been part of films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Commando 3. She has also worked in the South Indian film industry.