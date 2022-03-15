Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's Hindi speech goes VIRAL - Watch

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is already a social media star and her latest viral video is proof. The star kid's school video from her Hindi elocution has gone viral all over social media and fans cannot stop gushing over Aaradhya's flawless command of the Hindi language.

Many netizens shared the video on Twitter and praised the star kid hailing her as the next-gen actor in the legacy of the Bachchans. In the video, Aaradhya was seen wearing her school uniform and giving a speech on the Hindi language.

She was heard saying, "Hindi hamari rajbhasha hai. Kavita bhasha ka sabse sundar roop hai, aur kehte hain, ki kisi bhi bhasha ko yadi aasaani se sikhna ho, to kavita dwara sikho. To isi kavita ki mithaas lekar, hum Primary ke bacche, aapke saamne, sundar kavitayein prastoot karne jaa rhe hain. Asha hai, in kavitaon mein aapko Hindi ke prati hum bachchon ka pyaar awasya dikhai dega. (Hindi is our national language. Poetry is the most beautiful form of language and they say, if you need to learn a language, learn it through poetry. So, with his poem, kids from the primary section will present to you a few beautiful poems. Hope you enjoy them)"

A fan had shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "After such a longggg time, Seeing this Princess, Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 , VC: @DaisMumbai, Thank you very muchhh for sharing #AaradhyaBachchan."

Abhishek Bachchan noticed the tweet and responded to it with a folded-hand emoji.

Take a look at the video:

After dating for a few years, Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The star kid often makes appearances on her mother's Instagram.

Last seen in the film 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek has several other projects in his kitty such as 'Dasvi' and 'SSS7'. On the other hand, Aishwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan', has Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'.