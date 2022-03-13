हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan gets injured while playing football, Abhishek Bachchan spotted resting on ground: PICS

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan gets injured while playing football, Abhishek Bachchan spotted resting on ground: PICS

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's child Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his debut in the film industry, however, the young lad already has a fan base of him. Ibrahim is among the popular star kids in B-Town and often gets papped in Mumbai. 

On Sunday, Ibrahim was spotted by the paparazzi along with a few Bollywood actors as they all arrived to play football on the ground in Juhu. But what caught our attention was that Ibrahim was captured lying on a stretcher. 

Looking at the photo, it appeared that he apparently injured his legs and was in pain. He was seen moving one of the legs as advised by another person, who appeared to be an instructor. 

Also spotted on the ground was Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia and Jim Sarbh. Aparshakti Khurana was seen confronting Ibrahim who appeared to be in a pain. 

Take a look at the pictures below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sitting on the ground wearing a blue jersey which he teamed with a blue cap and orange-framed glasses. 

Ibrahim has been working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. 

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in dark-thriller 'Bob Biswas'. His upcoming projects are 'Dasvi', 'SSS7', 'Bachchan Singh' among others. 

