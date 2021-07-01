हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sneha Ullal

Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Sneha Ullal's latest ad photoshoot is giving major Jodhaa Akbar vibes!

Sneha Ullal took to her social media handles and dropped a gorgeous bridal photoshoot of her bejewelled look. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Twitter

New Delhi: Remember Salman Khan's co-star Sneha Ullal from 'Lucky: No Time For Love'? Well, she was hailed as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike. With a few movie Hindi movies, she moved to South cinema but recently made a comeback with web series. 

Sneha Ullal took to her social media handles and dropped a gorgeous bridal photoshoot of her bejewelled look. We can't help but recall Aishwarya's stunning Jodhaa avatar. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneha Ullal (@snehaullal)

Some fans thought her look not similar to Aishwarya's while others simply appreciated Sneha's beauty. Dressed in Indian attire and heavy jewellery, Sneha Ullal looks ravishing. 

On the work front, Sneha starred in several Telugu films such as Ullasamga Utsahamga, Simha and Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love, which was her Hindi movie debut. Her last Hindi film was Bezubaan Ishq (2015). 'Bezubaan Ishq' was directed by Jashwant Gangani and produced by CJ Gadara and Dinesh Likhiya. 

The film stars Mugdha Godse, Sneha Ullal and Nishant in important roles.

Last year, she made her digital debut in the ZEE5 thriller show 'Expiry Date', which revolves around two couples and the extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

 

 

 

