हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna's throwback confession on Aishwarya Rai's beauty, 'you just keep staring at her like a lunatic' is pure GOLD!

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya featured in late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' which marked his directorial debut. 

Akshaye Khanna&#039;s throwback confession on Aishwarya Rai&#039;s beauty, &#039;you just keep staring at her like a lunatic&#039; is pure GOLD!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Classic actor Akshaye Khanna, who is known for his impressive and subtle performances once confessed to being smitten by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty. One of his old interviews is now doing the rounds where he said, "you can't take eyes off her". 

During one of the seasons of the controversial celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar welcomed 'Ittefaq' star cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. So, during the famous rapid-fire round, KJo asked Akshaye about the sexiest girl in the business according to him.

Akshaye Khanna gave a quick reply saying, “Ash (Aishwarya Rai). I can’t take my eyes off her every time I meet her. It’s embarrassing for men. She must be used to it (people staring at her). But I’m not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic.”

In fact, not just him, Sonakshi was quick to add, "Not only guys. Even I am not able to take my eyes off her. She is damn stunning."

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya featured in late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' which marked his directorial debut. Later, the duo worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshaye KhannaAishwarya Raiakshaye khanna interviewTaalAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwaryaKoffee With KaranKaran Johar
Next
Story

Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread COVID awareness

Must Watch

PT16M46S

COVID-19: Corona cases are low but why is the death toll rising?