हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

'Alia Bhatt is copying Deepika Padukone', say trolls after newlywed spotted at ad shoot - Watch

Alia Bhatt faced the brunt of trolling after her latest public appearance post an ad shoot in relation to Deepika Padukone. Know why she was trolled by netizens.

&#039;Alia Bhatt is copying Deepika Padukone&#039;, say trolls after newlywed spotted at ad shoot - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlywed Alia Bhatt recently got trolled as she was papped after an ad shoot in Mumbai. The talented actress who was all the internet could talk about a few weeks ago has now become target to online trolling. 

On Sunday night (April 24), when she left her ad shoot and was getting into her car, paps got a glimpse of the actress and flooded her with cameras. Alia was glowing as she waved at paps and smiled for them. She was seen wearing a blue oversized dress and had tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting. 

Take a look at the video:

 

Netizens, in the comment section, couldn't help but compare her to Deepika Padukone and said that Alia was trying to steal Deepika's hairstyle. For the unversed, Deepika is popularly known for her middle parting, low bun hairstyle as she often wears her hair like that. 

While one user commented, "Copying deepikas hairstyle", another wrote, "Oh boy. That was Deepika Padukone right??"

comment

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in an intimate ceremony amid close friends and family.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has resumed shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also starring Ranveer Singh. She left for Jaisalmer early this week to kickstart shooting for the project.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has also left for Manali for the shooting of 'Animal'. On Friday, he and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted shooting for the film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAlia Bhatt post ad shootalia bhatt trolledRanbir KapoorRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Vir Das welcomes Will Smith to India with cheeky joke after Oscars slap incident

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Entertainment Show: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist to quit bollywood?