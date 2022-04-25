New Delhi: Newlywed Alia Bhatt recently got trolled as she was papped after an ad shoot in Mumbai. The talented actress who was all the internet could talk about a few weeks ago has now become target to online trolling.

On Sunday night (April 24), when she left her ad shoot and was getting into her car, paps got a glimpse of the actress and flooded her with cameras. Alia was glowing as she waved at paps and smiled for them. She was seen wearing a blue oversized dress and had tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting.

Take a look at the video:

Netizens, in the comment section, couldn't help but compare her to Deepika Padukone and said that Alia was trying to steal Deepika's hairstyle. For the unversed, Deepika is popularly known for her middle parting, low bun hairstyle as she often wears her hair like that.

While one user commented, "Copying deepikas hairstyle", another wrote, "Oh boy. That was Deepika Padukone right??"

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in an intimate ceremony amid close friends and family.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has resumed shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also starring Ranveer Singh. She left for Jaisalmer early this week to kickstart shooting for the project.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has also left for Manali for the shooting of 'Animal'. On Friday, he and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted shooting for the film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.