New Delhi: The Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 were aired on April 24 (Saturday) and telecasted on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. It featured all the popular stars from the television industry that have entertained audiences for years. The show was full of amazing dance performances, comedy and starry appearances.

In one of the promos of the show, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh were seen cheering on as 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly danced on stage with Gaurav Khanna. Alia looked beautiful in a off-white saree as she cheered on Rupali. On the other hand, Rupali burned the dance floor with her dance moves.

Watch the promo here:

For the unversed, ITA Awards 2022 will honour the best performances in the Indian television industry. The function will have awards such as Best Dialogues, Best Talk Show Anchor, Best Game Show Host, Best Television Event, etc.

Going from the promos, the show will feature your favourite TV stars such as Shweta Tiwari, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Nia Sharma, Gaurav Khanna among others.