हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Television Academy Awards

ITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt cheers for 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly as she burns dance floor! - Watch

In one of the promos of ITA Awards 2022, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh were seen cheering on as 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly danced on stage.

ITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt cheers for &#039;Anupamaa&#039; star Rupali Ganguly as she burns dance floor! - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 were aired on April 24 (Saturday) and telecasted on Star Plus and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. It featured all the popular stars from the television industry that have entertained audiences for years. The show was full of amazing dance performances, comedy and starry appearances. 

In one of the promos of the show, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh were seen cheering on as 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly danced on stage with Gaurav Khanna. Alia looked beautiful in a off-white saree as she cheered on Rupali. On the other hand, Rupali burned the dance floor with her dance moves.

Watch the promo here:

 

For the unversed, ITA Awards 2022 will honour the best performances in the Indian television industry. The function will have awards such as Best Dialogues, Best Talk Show Anchor, Best Game Show Host, Best Television Event, etc.

Going from the promos, the show will feature your favourite TV stars such as Shweta Tiwari, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Nia Sharma, Gaurav Khanna among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Television Academy AwardsIndian Television Academy Awards 2022ITA AwardsITA Awards 2022Alia BhattRupali GangulyAnupamaa
Next
Story

Shehnaaz Gill fans say 'karma' after Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed during interview!

Must Watch

PT2M31S

3 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, all three terrorists were associated with Lashkar