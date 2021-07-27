Amy Jackson deletes all pics with fiance George Panayiotou, sparks break-up rumours!

New Delhi: The very stunning model-actress Amy Jackson's Instagram has always been a newsmaker. From her oh-so-gorgeous photos and fitness posts to lovey-dovey pics with fiance George Panayiotou and baby Andreas - fans love it all!

However, lately, her followers and fans have noticed that Amy Jackson has taken off all her pictures with fiance George Panayiotou from her social media. And this has sparked break-up rumours with many speculating that all is not well between the two.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed the bundle of joy to their abode and named him Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy and George got engaged on May 6, 2019, and even hosted a private engagement bash in London for family and close friends.

The British beauty rocked her pregnancy and was active on social media. She made several red carpet appearances and shared pictures/videos flaunting her baby bump.

The duo was supposed to tie the knot but due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was stalled.

The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson made her debut into movies with director A L Vijay's Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam in 2010. She went on to star in several hit films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Amy Jackson has not yet commented on her relationship status as yet.