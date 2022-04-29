New Delhi: Actress Esha Deol is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with new posts. Recently, her new hairdo was hogged attention and she got trolled getting compared with brother Bobby Deol.

Esha Deol took to her Instagram and posted story reading: "Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default.... Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action. & yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ..... I'd like to thank you for the compliment."

Bobby Deol is legendary star Dharmendra's son from his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and Esha Deol is his daughter from the actor's second wife, veteran actress-politician Hema Malini.

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in Disney+Hotstar we series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.