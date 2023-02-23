Gorgeous Pakistani Bride Dances to Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiya in Viral Video, Watch

NEW DELHI: People performing at weddings are always entertaining to watch these days. Lately, we have come across several such videos from Pakistan where people stormed the internet and became overnight sensations after their dance performances went crazily viral on social media. A Pakistani bride has now become the internet's favourite with her dance at her wedding. The gorgeous bride is seen dancing with her girl squad in Kareena Kapoor's 'Bole Chudiyan' which has been winning the hearts of viewers.

The video was initially shared on Instagram and is now going viral on other social media platforms too. Sharing the video, Instagram user @dancewedding.in wrote, "Bride Beautiful Dance At Her #Mehendi." Netizens were in complete awe of the bride's beauty and could not stop themselves from gushing over her look. Some of them also called the groom a 'lucky fellow'. The latest dance video from a Pakistani wedding has swept people off their feet on the internet. Check out the viral video below:

Speaking of the song 'Bole Chudiyaan', the song was originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The song is from the 2000 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, directed by Karan Johar.