Viral

Kerala wage worker becomes model at 60, see his AMAZING transformation: Watch

In a viral video, a 60-year-old Kerala man who works as a wage worker is seen modelling for a wedding suit company.

Kerala wage worker becomes model at 60, see his AMAZING transformation: Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala has made headlines after his photoshoot for a wedding suit company went viral on Instagram. The man who hails from Kerala had collaborated with photographer Shareek Vayalil for the photoshoot.

Vayalil shared a video of the man named Mammikka's makeover on Instagram from his hair to his clothes. He had transformed from top and bottom and netizens could hardly recognise him as compared to his previous appearance. 

He was seen posing in a western suit and then in a Sherwani. He looked absolutely dapper in the pictures, oozing charm proving that age is certainly just a number!

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shk_digital)

 

In an interview with Indian Express, the photographer revealed that Mammikka and he are close friends and that the video went viral internationally, hailing much praise.

He said, "We received rave reviews from Mammika’s wide network of friends. The clip went viral beyond my expectations."

There have been many instances of people going viral on social media such as the blue-eyed chaiwala, Pakistani girl who cooked rotis, Sahadev Dirdo for his song Bachpan Ka Pyaar, and Kanta Prasad for his Baba Ka Dhaba.

Tags:
ViralKerala manMammikkaShareek Vayalil
