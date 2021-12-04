Maar Dala! Madhuri Dixit performs Chaka Chak hook step with Sara Ali Khan - Watch

New Delhi: Queen of grace Madhuri Dixit recently joined Sara Ali Khan to dance to the beats of the classical pop song 'Chaka Chak' sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by A.R. Rahman. In a new Instagram video, Dance Deewane judge Madhuri Dixit is seen dancing to the hook steps of the song with Sara Ali Khan.

While Madhuri Dixit wore an elegant peach kurta with a fancy dupatta, Sara had donned a shimmery lehenga set. Madhuri aced the steps effortlessly and Sara stole the show with her charming expressions. The duo looked superb as they matched each other's tempo.

Sara had shared the video on her Instagram handle with a sweet caption for Madhuri. She wrote, "Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar @madhuridixitnene ma’am ne inspiration diya. Aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya. Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious."

Take a look at the post:

Atrangi Re's first song 'Chaka Chak' released on November 29. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it features the beautiful Sara Ali Khan in a red-green saree dancing to the catchy beats of the song.

In the short video of the song, Sara appeared to be dancing on Dhanush's engagement. While Sara looked elated at the ceremony, Dhanush's character had donned a more serious look.

Sara Ali Khan's energetic dance moves and her vivacious expressions make the music video an absolute pleasure to watch. At the end of the music video trailer, Sara was seen running towards Akshay Kumar and climbing on top of him to hug him.

The Anand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on December 24 on Disney plus Hotstar.

Live TV