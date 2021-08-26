Mujhe toh Darr film ka SRK yaad aa gaya: KRK on Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee slapping him with a defamation suit

New Delhi: The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK on Tuesday. Reacting to this development, KRK tweeted that whatever he said was similar to stand-up comedian Sunil Pal's statement but why legal action has been taken against him only.

KRK tweeted: Sunil Pal said the same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!

Sunil Pal said same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2021

If a person goes all the way from Mumbai to Indore, obtains temporary residence proof and file a case against you, so just imagine that how much he hates you? How much obsessed he is? Mujhe Toh #Darr film ka #SRK Yaad Aa Gaya!

If a person goes all the way from Mumbai to Indore, obtains a temporary residence proof and file a case against you, so just imagine that how much he hates you? How much obsessed he is? Mujhe Toh #Darr film ka #SRK Yaad Aa Gaya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2021

The plea has been filed at an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, Bajpayee's lawyer told PTI.

According to PTI report, Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release. The tweet in question was posted by Khan on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans, Joshi said.

Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.

Reportedly, KRK had tweeted about Manoj Bajpayee's latest hit web series The Family Man 2.

On the work front, he will be seen in The Family Man season 3, Kurup and Despatch. His latest outing Dial 100 premiered on ZEE5 on August 6, 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently honoured with the Best Performance (Male) in Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards for The Family Man 2.