Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation suit against KRK, who called him 'Charsi, Ganjedi'

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actor and bundle of talent, Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK on Tuesday.

The plea has been filed at an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, his lawyer told PTI.

According to PTI report, Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release. The tweet in question was posted by Khan on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans, Joshi said.

Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.

Reportedly, KRK had tweeted about Manoj Bajpayee's latest hit web series The Family Man 2.

I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone. https://t.co/MBQTyevI0L — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2021

On the work front, he will be seen in The Family Man season 3, Kurup and Despatch. His latest outing Dial 100 premiered on ZEE5 on August 6, 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently honoured with the Best Performance (Male) in Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards for The Family Man 2.