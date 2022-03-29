हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels in Mumbai local train to escape city traffic, see viral video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently surprised fans after he was clicked boarding a Mumbai local train to reach a shoot location.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The versatility king, Nawazzuddin Siddiqui has always portrayed some of the most promising and amazing characters in his films. He is one of the busiest and the most committed actor in the industry right now. 

Recently Nawazuddin was shooting in Mira road for his upcoming film and he had an event on the other side of the town, so Nawaz instead of taking his luxurious car the down-to-earth actor opted for the Mumbai local to escape the traffic hustle and reach the event on time. 

 

 

Besides this, he also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty.

Starring in 7 different roles and genres is a no-mean feat and Nawazuddin seems to have owned it. It's right to say 2022 is the year of Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

