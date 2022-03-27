Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to Vivek Angihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', says 'he made a film from his POV'

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has been the centre of debate and discussion ever since its release on 11 March. The film has received an overwhelming response at the Box Office which has surprised audiences and the entertainment industry as a small-budgeted film was able to rake in more than Rs 200 crore in theatres.

Many actors such as Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and now even Nawazuddin Siddiqui have commented on the success of the film and the controversies surrounding it.

Speaking if there is polarisation in Bollywood about the film, he said at ABP Ideas of India summit, "I have no idea about that. But, every director has a style and point of view for making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great." He was speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit."

He further said, "When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she does so from his perspective, with a unique style of viewing things. It should be allowed for any filmmaker to add their own perspective even to films based on real incidents. I cannot speak anymore on this as I have not watched the film."

'The Kashmir Files' has earned Rs 211.83 crore in week 3 at the Box Office and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.