Nia Sharma shares SHOCKING details from TV industry, says 'have been made to beg, cry and plead'!

New Delhi: The popular television face Nia Sharma, who has several hit shows such as Jamai Raja and Naagin to her credit recently opened up on the harsh realities of the TV industry.

The Naagin fame star broke her silence on non-payment of dues to TV stars and shared her own personal experiences. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia Sharma said, "You are on a TV set working every day. Of course, you are taken for granted, you are treated like a mule, not like an actor. It’s not like web. So, with web there comes respect. I have worked in the most cringed conditions and I will not tweak it in any other way. There is no other way to put it. They think you are their labour.”

“I have gone through that and have fought ugly fights. I was this kind of person, call it my Bachpana or whatever, but I used to stand outside the studio and, ‘until my payment is made, I won’t work’ and I had given those ultimatum because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, cry and to plead. Why should an actor always beg and plead to producers. I didn’t come from a wealthy family. I have rents, EMIs to pay but why do I need to utter it from my mouth when my very deserving payment is due? I made sure to extract to those no matter how. I was ready you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared those things,” said Nia.

Adding more, Nia Sharma said, "Yes, I fought and fought like a Queen just to get my money out. Today, I make sure I do your work, render my services, I need my payment on time. This is where I become ugly and see this is how I have become aggressive so suddenly. This is what I have gone through and everybody is going through this."

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.