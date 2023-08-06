Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Sets Dance Floor On Fire With Sizzling Moves, Stuns In Pantsuit

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling dance performances. The popular star has been spotted dancing her heart out at weddings and celebration events of her closed ones. In a new video that has surfaced on the internet and is going viral, Mahira is seen shaking her legs to a popular Bollywood track 'Bandook Meri Laila' along with actress Kubra Khan and Momal Shaikh. Ever since the video was shared on social media, it has received tons of likes and widely shared.



The viral video featuring Mahira Khan has been shared by Umair Mirza. The actress looks glamorous in a black pant suit which with heavy jewellery and styled her hair into a neat bun. She was seen dancing to the beats with everyone on the dance floor.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Kiara-Sidharth, Rumoured Lovebirds Ananya-Aditya Spotted At Amritpal Singh Bindra's Bash

The actress is known for her performances in TV shows Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare and others. She made her debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam's Bol. Since then has featured in several successful films like Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In and Superstar, to name a few. She also made her debut in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Viral Video: Disha Patani Suffers Oops Moment In Golden Dress At Dinner Outing, Friend Helps Fix Her Dress



Mahira Khan was last seen in 'Neelofar', in which she played a visually-challenged girl. The film also starred Fawad Khan and Madiha Imam in key roles. This marks her third project with Fawad Khan after 'Humsafar' and The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses From Family Trip To Landour



The actress is known for her performances in TV shows 'Humsafar', 'Shehr-e-Zaat', 'Sadqay Tumhare' and others. She made her debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam's 'Bol'. Since then has featured in several successful films like 'Bin Roye', 'Ho Mann Jahaan', '7 Din Mohabbat In' and 'Superstar', to name a few. She also made her debut in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



She is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans hooked by sharing stunning pictures.



On the personal front, Mahira Khan tied the knot with Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, a year after they first met. They have a son, born in 2009. The couple got divorced in 2015.