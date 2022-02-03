हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra's FIRST post after baby announcement is sunkissed car selfie and all about 'feeling right'!

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer hubby Nick Jonas announced their baby arrival with a social media post a few days back, giving a sweet surprise to fans. Now, PC dropped a picture post and it's all about feeling right. 

Priyanka Chopra captioned her car mirror selfie: The light feels right. 

Glowing and radiating in her latest picture post, new mommy Priyanka Chopra garnered many positive comments and likes. 

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The couple turned parents and shared the news with all on social media. 

Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”  

The Jonas family members and many other celebrity friends thronged social media and congratulated the new parents.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.

 

