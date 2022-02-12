हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ram Charan is an absolute beast, one of my favourite actors: Ranveer Singh during live session, watch

Ranveer Singh, during an Instagram live session, expressed that he is excited to watch Ram Charan in his upcoming film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: S.S Rajamouli's cinematic wonder 'RRR' will soon be hitting the theatres. The trailers have ignited the heat in the audience. Ranveer Singh seems to be a big fan of the movie as he couldn't stop himself from sharing his excitement during a live session.

 

'RRR' has hyped the audience's excitement with its energetic song 'Naatu Naatu'. The leading casts Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has set energetic performance on the song. Ever since the song has released it has been trending on all platforms.

 

The actor during his live session on social media played 'Naatu Naatu song' from the film and has seen vibing on its crazy and energetic music. One of actor Chiranjeevi's fan shared the post with Ranveer's quote on the same saying - 

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial

 

Ranveer seems to be a big fan of RRR and is extremely excited for its release. It is a really big thing for the film that big names are going crazy for its release. 

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

