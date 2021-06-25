हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Step inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's 7-bedroom Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 cr, stunning pics of outdoor space, infinity pool!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles residence comes with a huge outdoor space, an infinity pool, a backyard, 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, reportedly. 

Step inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas&#039;s 7-bedroom Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 cr, stunning pics of outdoor space, infinity pool!

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The stunning duo bought a gorgeous 7-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles soon after their marriage. 

Their Los Angeles mansion is estimated at $20 million (Rs 144 crore), as per several reports. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted a picture of hers on social media, giving us a sneak peek into her huge palatial residence. Also, hubby Nick Jonas too has a couple of times given us a home tour on various occasion through his posts. 

Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick's Los Angeles residence comes with a huge outdoor space, an infinity pool, a backyard, 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, reportedly. It also a very cosy living room where the celeb couple often spends time with family and friends.

The lightings in their living area are warm, modern and have chic exquisite furniture. There's also a fine-dining space right next to the fireplace which has a rustic feel to it. The entire house has a warm, creamish theme with wooden furniture and beautiful whites making it look like a piece of art. 

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and also launched her memoir Unfinished this year. PeeCee has a Russo Brothers series for Amazon titled Citadel, Matrix 4 and Text For You in her kitty.

 

