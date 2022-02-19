Urfi Javed breaks silence on Hijab row, says 'it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants'

New Delhi: Actress Urfi Javed, known for her experimental and daring outfits, has broken her silence on the Hijab row which originated in Udipi, Karnataka. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress expressed that it's not a big deal if female students in colleges choose to wear Hijab as women should have a say in what they want to wear.

On Friday, as Urfi stepped out of her home in a white blazer and body paint, a paparazzo asked her for her opinion on the contentious Hijab row.

She told paps, "I just want to say it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants. In fact, itne saalon ki ladai isliye nahi thi ki hum hijab na pehne, itne saalon ki ladyi isliye thi so that women can wear whatever they want. Even if they wear hijab in school, what’s the big deal about it? If you can wear whatever the f*ck you want in a parliament or wherever, so what’s the big deal?"

Apart from this, Urfi also spoke about her tattoos and revealed that she had gotten her ex-boyfriend's name inked on her body but had to cover it up later.

Coming to the Hijab row, for the unversed, the issue emerged in January when a government PU college allegedly disallowed 6 female students wearing a hijab from entering classrooms.

Later, the students came together to contend and protest against the college. It has now become a matter in the High Court.

The Karnataka government on Friday contended before the High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

"We have taken a stand that wearing hijab is not an essential religious part of Islam," Advocate General of Karnataka Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

(With inputs from PTI)