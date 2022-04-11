हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed goes backless again, dances like no one's watching - WATCH

Urfi Javed raised the temperature with her smouldering pink, backless dress on Instagram. See her bold outfit.

Urfi Javed goes backless again, dances like no one&#039;s watching - WATCH
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Urfi Javed has created a huge fan base for herself who keep waiting for her next, out-of-the-box outfits which often turn heads and create waves on the internet. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress regularly posts on Instagram and shows off her daring attitude with fans through her clothes. 

On Monday (April 11), she had shared a video of herself wearing a stunning pink, backless dress with jeans. In the video, she was flaunting her dancing skills to the Demi Lovato song 'Cool For the Summer'. Urfi's style and swag is hard to miss or match for that matter.

Take a look at her latest video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

 

Earlier, Urfi had shared a video showcasing a dress that she created using safety pins. Urfi wore the dress over a bikini set and enthralled fans with her creativity,

For the unversed, she gained prominence last year after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Tags:
Urfi JavedUrrfii JavedUrfi Javed outfitsUrfi Javed pics
