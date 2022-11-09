Urfi Javed goes BOLD in a bandage dress, says it's 'Halloween everyday for me' - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre outfit made in a DIY style. More often than not, she hogs attention for her 'too hot to handle' avatar which are literally jawdropping, say the least. After safety pins, tape and what not, Urfi sizzled in a bandage dress. Yes! she turned it up into her Halloween party dress.

Captioning her video post as: It’s halloween everyday for Uorfi ! Would you have ever thought ? Bandages ?, the Bigg Boss OTT sensation shared her out-of-box short dress made using a bandage. Several celeb friends and fans commented on her post timeline.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

She recently partied with Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora on her birthday bash and the inside videos from the bash went viral on social media.