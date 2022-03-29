हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed's NEW dress is made of photographs, netizens say 'kya photoframe ban ke ghum rahi ho'

Urfi Javed turned heads with her unique, new dress which was entirely made of photographs. She shared a video of her outfit on Instagram.

Urfi Javed&#039;s NEW dress is made of photographs, netizens say &#039;kya photoframe ban ke ghum rahi ho&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial star Urfi Javed known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT last year has once again captured headlines with her whacky and out-of-the-box outfit. On Tuesday, (March 29), she shared a video of herself wearing nothing but a series of her own photgraphs as a dress. 

Urfi revealed that she was inspired to make this video after she came across this concept on the internet. In the caption, she wrote, "Will the real Urfi please standup? Saw this idea on the internet, wanted to recreate this and here we are!"

Take a look at the video:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

urfi

Once again, netizens were surprised to see her outfit and trolled her for it.

For the unversed, Urfi recently lost her cool at the security guards when she was reportedly stopped from entering the event. 

In the viral video, while Urfi posed for paps, the guards asked her to move aside and not pose in front of the gate. The OTT star was left red-faced and lost her cool.

Urfi Javed angrily said, "What the f**k is this? Then why am I even here? Next time if this happens, I'll f*****g walk away right now. What nonsense is this. No one can come and talk to me like this, especially when you have f*****g have called me here. Tell Sanjit (her PR) this right now, I am going back."

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
