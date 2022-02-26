Urvashi Rautela raises the oomph factor in floral bikini video, celebrates birthday in Maldives - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks out of this world highly sensuous in this two-piece set. 

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse from her trip to the Maldives on her birthday while relaxing on the beach. The Birthday girl took to Instagram and uploaded a reel flaunting her uber hotness.

Urvashi Rautela looks out of this world highly sensuous in this two-piece set. The actress is seen donning a tie-dyed string triangle bikini bra with matching shots. She accessorized the look with statement gold earrings, a bracelet, gold plated layered chain.

Urvashi kept her tresses tied up in the messy while flaunting her fringe and added the finishing touches with the minimal makeup and a shade of pink lipstick and she wrote Birthday filled with a sunshine of joys, a rainbow of smiles and rainfalls of laughter with a song of Doja Cat by Shine.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. 

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.

 

