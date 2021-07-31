Urvashi Rautela to make Tamil debut in Rs 200 cr film, gets video message from Thalaiva Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has begun shooting for her Tamil debut which is a mega-budget Rs 200 crore film. The sci-fi movie will see her alongside the legendary south actor Saravanan.

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a glimpse of a conversation video on her Instagram where Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha is on a video call with the actress wishing her all the success for her Tamil debut.

In addition, Latha Rajinikanth asked Urvashi Rautela whether she might like to collaborate with her on the initiative of "PEACE FOR CHILDREN". The actress, who runs a foundation accepted the collaboration and mentioned it to Latha Rajinikanth saying, "Ma'am I need to come back to you and it's already a yes".

Sharing the good news with her fans, Urvashi Rautela dropped a part of the video with the caption, "WHEN SUPERSTAR #RAJINIKANTH JI & #LATHARAJINIKANTH JI THEMSELVES WISH YOU ALL THE BLESSINGS FOR YOUR DEBUT FILM WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED ALSO CANT WAIT TO COLLABORATE WITH YOU FOR OUR INITIATIVE “PEACE FOR CHILDREN” ALONG WITH URVASHI RAUTELA FOUNDATION #URF grateful #blessed".

Coming back to the mega-budget film, the sci-fi film will be directed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam. This movie is going to be released in all the major languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.