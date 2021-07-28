Urvashi Rautela visits Kalikambal Temple in Chennai, shares breathtaking pics!

New Delhi: Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram from the famous Kalikambal Temple in Chennai. She took divine blessings and shared her photo with fans.

On previous occasions, many celebrities including megastar Rajinikanth have visited Kalikambal Temple to seek blessings.

After offering ‘special prayers’, Urvashi Rautela was spotted worshipping the Goddess. Having walked around the temple several times, she left the place. The actress can be seen wearing a garland of flowers and lemon with a tikka on her forehead.

The actress posted a Dalai Lama's quote in her caption which says, "The purpose of all the major religious traditions is not to construct big temples on the outside, but to create temples of goodness and compassion inside, in our hearts. ~ D.Lama THANK YOU #KALIKAMBALTEMPLE #CHENNAI". Urvashi Rautela follows in the footsteps of actor Rajnikanth, who never starts any major project before worshipping God. The film will be directed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam and is yet to be named. Urvashi Rautela will play the lead role of an IITian and a microbiologist in the movie, which will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.