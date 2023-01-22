Viral video: Pakistani girl takes internet by storm with dance performance on Ang Laga De at sister's wedding

NEW DELHI: It has been barely a month that Pakistani girl Ayesha Omar became an overnight sensation with her graceful dance moves on Bollywood iconic song 'Mera Dil ye Pukare' song. And now, another Pakistani girl seems to have taken over the internet with her dance video. In the new clip that has gone insanely viral and is all over the social media, a Pakistani girl is seen grooving at her sister's wedding to popular song 'Ang Laga De' song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.



The dance clip has taken the internet by storm. The video was first shared by Natalia Calling on Instagram, and shows a beautiful girl, dressed in a heavily embellished lehenga as she performs before the wedding guests to the Bollywood track. The girl set the stage on fire with her smooth moves and left the viewers completely mesmerised.



Sharing the videos on Instagram, Natalia wrote, "Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all." The video, which was shared a few days back, has so far gained over 2 lakh views.

Netizens couldn't keep their calm after watching her performance and showered their love on the girl. A few of them hailed her for her smooth dance moves while expressing concern that she might have tripped because of her heavy outfit.



A few others said that the dance was a bit bold to be performed at a family gathering. Take a look at the comments below:



"She's not dancing, she's living"

"Bro tum log ye sab family function me kaise kar lete ho"

"Dance to beautiful hai hi.. And the lehnga.. Which girl's know is very heavy.. She is carrying it very well"

"Pehli baar kisi Pakistani ka dance pansd aaya haii"

"Beautiful just love your performance.... People here saying that they need confidence to dance on this song in front of family but i think it's an excuse because sirf confidence se nhi hoga Talent v hona chye jo aap mein hai no doubt.... Keep going sis you're an awesome performer"

"The way she carried herself even after the lehenga was coming in btwn was just"

"i was not expecting this much"

"This is what I think I look like dancing in my room at 3 am"

"Mere ghar wale mere thappd zaroor lga dete agar ye main krti ….."

"Beautiful body control she has + that lehenga must be heavy, and MAN, that is one elegant Pakistani wedding. Everyone's looking like a"



The track from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeea' featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been sung by Aditi Paul and Shail Hada.

