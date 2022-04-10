'Writer' Deepika Padukone pens down her first poetry

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone who often shares her childhood pictures on Instagram recently shared an unseen poem written by her when she was in the 7th grade. She revealed that it was the first and last time she tried her hand at poetry.

Deepika's poem was titled 'I Am' and is about reassuring herself that she is a 'child of love and care'. It was a simple and serene poem but communicated a sea of deep emotions and thoughts.

Presenting her poetry to her fans, she wrote in the caption, "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7.I was 12.The poem was titled ‘I Am’.We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!"

Take a look at her post:

Deepika was last seen in the Amzon Prime Original 'Gehraiyaan' directed by Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She was highly praised for her intense performance and exceptional acting skills. Although the film received mixed reviews, critics and fans were appreciative of Deepika's standout performance.

Other hand that, the actress recently wrapped a long schedule of ‘Pathan’ which was shot in Spain. Apart from that, the actress has a massive lineup of projects which includes Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake, and other Hollywood projects