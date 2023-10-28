LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In Black
Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood stars grace the MAMI Opening Ceremony.
While the first episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh still creating ripples, rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted together again for a date night.
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari marks her 37th birthday today.
Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently commented about bollywood stars in an interview with one of the leading portals. He said, “Real actors like Vikrant Massey should be Bollywood stars, not those gymnasts who hit the gym.”
Bollywood Buzz: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Spotted For Date Night Together
Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were caught hold by the paps. The duo looked stunning in black. Check this out: