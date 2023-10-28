New Delhi: The new promo of 'Bigg Boss 17' is out, and the Salman Khan's reality show is all set to witness two new wild cards, in less than two weeks of its start. The two faces who are all set to enter the BB house are Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai. Samarth is making headlines due to his claims of being in a relationship with television actress Isha Malviya, who is currently seen as one of the BB contestants.

If you thought that the drama was over, you're mistaken. Brace yourself for more melodramatic episodes as Samarth Jurel will enter the show as a wildcard contestant along with Manasvi Mamgai. Samarth and Isha Malviya are already trending online before the telecast of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.



Bigg Boss 17: Who is this new wild card contestant, Samarth Jurel?



Samarth Jurel is a 23-year-old actor who is known for his work in TV serials like 'Udaariyaan', 'Taftish', and 'Maitree'. He was also a part of 'MTV Splitsvilla'. Samarth hails from Indore, and apart from being an actor by profession, he is also a cricket player.

His father wanted him to make his career in cricket, but he was extremely passionate about acting. In 2018, Samarth Jurel came to Mumbai under the pretext of taking cricket training, but he secretly pursued a career in acting and modelling. He dedicated himself to improving his acting skills by reading acting manuals and watching instructional videos. He also underwent acting training at both Mumbai Film School and an Acting Institute in Indore.

In 2022, he made his debut with TV show 'Udaariyaan'. The same year, he appeared as a wildcard entrant on Splitsvilla 14. In 2023, he acted in the Zee TV show 'Maitree' as Harsh Tiwari, sharing the screen with Shrenu Parikh.

He modelled for various fashion shows representing different brands. To gain valuable acting experience, he also ventured into theatre. Subsequently, he went on to act in several TV serials and web series, further establishing his presence as an actor. In 2020, Samarth was featured in a music video titled 'Parinda' alongside Anjali Arora.

As Samarth has claimed to be in a relationship with Isha, it is going to be interesting for fans to witness the love triangle. Fans are intrigued to see how Abhishek Kumar's reaction will be after seeing Samarth entering the house as a wildcard.

Full Promo: Isha's ex-boyfriend cries seeing her current boyfriend in the house.



While Isha says sirf ham dost hain. Big fight betn Abhishek & Samarth #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/gfovjDBRVG — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 28, 2023

It will also be interesting to see Isha's reaction to having Samarth in the house. Viewers have already witnessed Abhishek's obsession with Isha and wondered if his emotion will reach a new scale after Samarth's entry on the show.