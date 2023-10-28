New Delhi: Stunning the world with her looks often, Tara Sutaria has now left fans in a shocking state. With her raw and gritty version in the poster of her upcoming solo-led film 'Apurva', Tara has come out in a different avatar from her actual pretty and elegant self.

The trailer of the film was released and it is really intense and intriguing which indeed looks like this film is going to be the chance for Tara to finally show her untapped potential as an actor. The glimpse of her in the trailer says it all that she has acted really well, which has got praise from the industry people as well.

Different celebs from the film industry shared the trailer on their social media and wrote praising comments for Tara. Actress Disha Patani wrote, "Go girl. Fierce and beautiful." On the other hand, Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "@tarasutaria waiting for the world to see your versatility as an actress! All the best to the entire team behind Apurva. This looks super intense! Adding to my watchlist" Actress Malaika Arora commented, "Can't wait to watch it @tarasutaria." Actress Amrita Arora said, "Girl on! Can't wait to watch this." Actor Kartik Aaryan also praised the actress:

Tara Sutaria, renowned for her ethereal beauty, is all set to stun her admirers with her portrayal of a character that marks a departure from anything she has ever done before. 'Apurva' promises to be a gripping and emotional thriller, with some great acting chops. With the trailer dropping today though, it makes it a double celebration for Tara and her fans as she was also seen in a completely different and aesthetic vibe, doing ballet and looking stunning as ever in Prateek Kuhad’s beautiful ballad of love, Mulaqat which also dropped today.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are on 'Apurva' and Tara Suturia as she journeys through her most hard-hitting performance yet, which unveils from November 15 on a leading OTT platform.