LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Vicky Kaushal On 'Baby Planning' With Katrina Kaif
Bollywood Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is on a money-minting spree, refusing to slow down at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan creating new records every day and flooring the celebs/fans equally well, Vicky Kaushal opening up about his 'baby planning' with stunning wifey Katrina Kaif to Salman Khan finally sharing the impressive Bigg Boss 17 first promo
Bollywood Big News: Jawan's Box Office Collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates hint at Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan minting Rs 19.50 crore on Thursday, September 14. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 388.72 Crore as of now. Atlee's directorial venture is all set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark on Friday, September 15.
Latest Bollywood News Today: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On Planning For A Baby With Katrina Kaif
One of the most-adored couples in Bollywood - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy wedding left many fans gasping for breath. Now 2 years after getting married in December 2021, the Punjabi Munda has first time addressed their 'baby planning' and if there is any family pressure to have a child soon. In an interview with Radio City, Vicky said, "Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain."
He added, "The first ones to know I was dating Katrina Kaif, were my mother and father. Aise to din nahi aaye ke Viral (Bhayani) se pata lage, maine bataya."