These South Indian Movies Must watch on OTT Before Watch Kalki 2898 AD

With the highly anticipated release of Kalki 2898 AD just around the corner, it's time to immerse yourself in the world of epic storytelling, stunning visuals, and powerful performances that South Indian cinema is renowned for. To prepare you for this cinematic masterpiece, we've curated a list of seven must-watch films that showcase the best of the industry.

Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion

No list of South Indian cinema can be complete without the epic saga of Baahubali. This two-part extravaganza redefined Indian filmmaking with its breathtaking visuals, grand scale, and complex characters. From the stunning visuals of the waterfalls to the emotional depth of the story, Baahubali is a cinematic experience like no other.

KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2

KGF is a raw, gritty underworld drama that catapulted its lead actor, Yash, to pan-Indian stardom. The film's exploration of power, ambition, and the underbelly of society is both thrilling and thought-provoking. The sequel takes the intensity to a whole new level, making it a must-watch for fans of high-octane action and compelling storytelling.

RRR

RRR is a cinematic spectacle that blends history, fiction, and larger-than-life characters into a thrilling adventure. The film's infectious energy, stunning action sequences, and powerful performances make it a truly unforgettable experience.

Vikram

Vikram is a masterclass in suspense and action. The film's intricate plot, unexpected twists, and stellar performances keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Kamal Haasan delivers a career-defining performance in this edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise introduces us to the world of red sandalwood smuggling with raw intensity. Allu Arjun's portrayal of the titular character is a tour de force, and the film's foot-tapping music has become a nationwide sensation.

Mahanati

Mahanati is a beautifully crafted biopic of the legendary actress Savitri. The film delves deep into the complexities of her life, showcasing both her triumphs and struggles. Keerthy Suresh's portrayal of Savitri is nothing short of extraordinary.

2.0

2.0 is a groundbreaking sci-fi film that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. With stunning visual effects, a thought-provoking story, and powerful performances by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, 2.0 is a must-watch for fans of the genre.