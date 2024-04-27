A Business Proposal To Secret Garden: 5 Korean Rom Coms To Binge On

New Delhi: Who does not love a good romance with laughs aplenty and classic tropes! Rom-coms are a thriving genre and if you don’t know where to start, here is our beginners' guide. 5 K-dramas to binge on this weekend

A Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri( Kim Sejeong) is a food researcher for a reputed company. She is forced by her best friend Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah) the daughter of a chaebol family, to represent her on a blind date. The date in question is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) the handsome president of Ha Ri’s company and her boss. Tae Moo has no time or interest in marriage and asks Ha Ri to enter into a contract marriage with him. He wants to avoid his grandfather’s constant pursuit of getting him married. But, when Kang Tae Moo falls in love with Ha Ri real, that's when the fun begins.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Full House

When Han Ji Eun (Song Kye Kyo) out her house has been sold by her friends under false pretenses, she has to find a way to convince the Casanova Lee Young Jae (( Rain) a top actor, to sell it back to her, even if she has to work as his maid to make it happen. The brilliant chemistry between a young Rain and Song Hye Kyo makes this drama one of the most memorable in history. Their romance and funny scenes will make you stick with them until the very last minute.

Where To Watch Viki

She Was Pretty

Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon) has never forgotten his childhood crush Kim Hye Jin, the pretty young girl who befriended him in school. Years later, when he returns to Seoul, this time as the much in-demand and quite the dishy magazine editor. His sole mission once back is to meet Hye Jin (Hwang Jung Eum) but has no clue about what her grownup version looks like. Hye Jin in the meantime is hustling between several part time jobs, and her looks are no longer defined as pretty. Hye Jin. Hye Jin, conscious about her looks, sends her best friend in place to meet Sung Joon. Then what happens, tune into find out.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Sh**ting Stars

Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung) is a brilliant and hardworking team leader who works behind the scenes to make sure all the stars from her agency shine bright.

Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) is a top star with his amazing looks and talent. Although they have a series of misunderstandings, they cannot deny their chemistry and soon find their way to each other.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Secret Garden

The super-wealthy and narcissistic CEO Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin) falls for a self-reliant and independent stuntwoman named Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won) .Though he is constantly pushed away by her, he wonders why is she immune to his charms. The fun begins when their souls swap and they understand each other like no better.

Where To Watch Viki