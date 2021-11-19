हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aarya

Aarya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar is 'ecstatic' over show's International Emmy Awards nomination

The web series starring Sushmita Sen  'Aarya' was nominated in the category of Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

Aarya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar is &#039;ecstatic&#039; over show&#039;s International Emmy Awards nomination
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The makers of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Hotstar thriller, Aarya took the audience on an exciting ride with its thrilling teaser!

Aarya season 2 is coming back with its power-packed season after being nominated for the Best Drama series at the 49th International Emmys.

 

The entire team can hardly contain their excitement as the decisive date inches nearer. 

Vikas Kumar who plays the role of ACP Khan in the first season of Aarya shares his first reaction over getting a nomination at the prestigious award ceremony, "I was driving to a studio to dub for Aarya 2 when I received a message from our co-star. I was obviously ecstatic! It doesn't get bigger than this!" 

 

The entire crew including Actress Sushmita had also taken to their social media handles to share their enthusiasm.

Post this ravishing success of winning international recognition, Indians all over are waiting with bated breath to know about the outcome.

Adding to their excitement is the upcoming release of the fantastic Season 2 of the series which promises to be entertaining at all levels!

 

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy nominated action-drama series, Aarya unravels the mystery behind the mystery of Aarya's dark world as she navigates it to the best of her ability.

Aaryaaarya 2Sushmita SenInternational Emmy AwardsVikas Kumar49th International Emmys
