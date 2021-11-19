Ahead of Aarya 2 release, birthday girl Sushmita Sen reveals, 'it changed my life on many levels'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani directed Aarya - a series that received accolades from all walks of life. Starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, the web show is now gearing up for its season 2 that will release soon on Disney+Hotstar.

The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring teaser of season 2 was unveiled recently. The actress returns in the titular role and now, Sushmita has opened up on the impact that Aarya has had on her life.

"I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level. Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and Drug Mafia, you glue it all together. I think Aarya changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-around experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure, " Sushmita Sen said.

Recently the Aarya 2 teaser was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita's fierce persona.

In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point.

After the smashing success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar is back with another power-packed and riveting season of the International Emmy nominated Hotstar Specials, Aarya to impress everyone.