Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen Unleashes Her Ferocious Gangster Avatar - Watch

'Aarya 3' trailer is all about fancy fortess, smuggling business, Russian partners and Sushmita's family.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The first season of 'Aarya' was released in June 2020
  • The sequel premiered in December 2021
  • 'Aarya 3' also stars Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni
Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen Unleashes Her Ferocious Gangster Avatar - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: High-octane web series 'Aarya 3' is soon to be back on your screens. Makers of Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 3' have dropped a thrilling trailer. Leading lady, Sushmita Sen, is back as the sherni. While protecting her kids from the perils of the world, Sushmita becomes full-on fighter. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya can be seen fighting her enemies both old and new.

The trailer is all about a fancy fortess, smuggling business, Russian business partners and Sushmita's family. However, she has made new enemies now. Surprising all with her presence, we see the ever-gorgeous Ila Arun, who promises to destroy Aarya's business expansions. Ferociously brave Sushmita can be seen using swords and other lethal weapons. 

In an unfortuante turn of events, Sushmita suffered a heart attack earlier this year, following which the shoot of 'Aarya 3' was halted temporarily. She also underwent treatment and had an angioplasty, details of which were shared by her on Instagram. Through her social media post, Sushmita said that she was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery and further urged her fans to take their heart health more seriously. Since then, she has been steadily recovering and gradually resuming her exercise routine.

The first season of 'Aarya' was released in June 2020 and it was quite successful. The sequel premiered in December 2021. The show also stars Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni. Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!