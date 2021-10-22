हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' new season announced, a quick recap of last thrilling series!

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' fresh season was announced by the makers recently.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Breathe: Into The Shadows&#039; new season announced, a quick recap of last thrilling series!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with a thrilling new chapter of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and now a fresh season has been announced. The crime drama's earlier season got rave reviews from all walks of life. The season will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Let's revisit the reasons as to what hogged attention in the previous season: 

Abhishek Bachchan’s character

Abhishek Bachchan's series made his debut on OTT with this thrilling ride and the duality of his on-screen role was a visual delight for fans. 

Nithya Menen's debut in a new avatar

Tamil and Telugu film actress Nithya Menen also made her digital debut with the series. Her never-seen-before avatar left fans and critics in awe of her. 

Amit Sadh's 'angry young man' vibe

Amit Sadh reprised his role from the original. The earlier season built a lot of mystery and intrigue around his character and this series only made the character more layered. 

Cliff-hanger ending of Breathe Season 2

The gritty narrative kept viewers hooked till the end and the series managed a cliff-hanger climax leaving enough room for new season expectations.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanBreathe: Into The Shadowsbreathe new seasonbreathe web seriesAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Netflix's hit show Squid Game estimated to be worth about Rs 6,756 crore

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Search operation against terrorists in Srinagar