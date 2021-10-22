Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' new season announced, a quick recap of last thrilling series!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with a thrilling new chapter of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and now a fresh season has been announced. The crime drama's earlier season got rave reviews from all walks of life. The season will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Let's revisit the reasons as to what hogged attention in the previous season:

Abhishek Bachchan’s character

Abhishek Bachchan's series made his debut on OTT with this thrilling ride and the duality of his on-screen role was a visual delight for fans.

Nithya Menen's debut in a new avatar

Tamil and Telugu film actress Nithya Menen also made her digital debut with the series. Her never-seen-before avatar left fans and critics in awe of her.

Amit Sadh's 'angry young man' vibe

Amit Sadh reprised his role from the original. The earlier season built a lot of mystery and intrigue around his character and this series only made the character more layered.

Cliff-hanger ending of Breathe Season 2

The gritty narrative kept viewers hooked till the end and the series managed a cliff-hanger climax leaving enough room for new season expectations.