Ahead Of Panchayat Season 3, Here’s Why Fans Love The Web-Series

TVF(The Viral Fever) continues to make waves with its exceptional content, consistently capturing the hearts of audiences with relatable and captivating shows. Among their many hits, Panchayat stands out as a show that has truly resonated with viewers, setting a high standard for success and establishing itself as one of TVF's finest creations. Both seasons of Panchayat have garnered immense love and acclaim from audiences and also celebrated a remarkable victory at IFFI by winning the award for Best Web Series OTT, a recognition on par with the National Awards for films.

Reflecting on their win at IFFI, TVF shared a joyous moment on social media, showcasing the team accepting the award for Best Web Series OTT for Panchayat Season 2. In the caption, they expressed their gratitude and pride, celebrating this significant achievement.

Check The Post Below:

They further wrote in the caption:"From the hearts of millions to the IFFI stage!

Proud to announce that ‘Panchayat’ has taken home the inaugural Best Indian Web Series award. Thank you to all our amazing fans for your endless support. Here’s to many more milestones!

@iffigoa"

Panchayat stands out as one of TVF’s finest gems, earning widespread love from audiences. The release of the trailer for Panchayat Season 3 has generated significant excitement. The show is set to premiere on 28th May.

However, it is clear that TVF has no competition when it comes to creating hit shows. Continuing their streak of success, TVF has thrilled audiences with the announcement of upcoming seasons for their beloved series Panchayat Season 3, Gullak Season 4 and Kota Factory Season 3 in 2024.