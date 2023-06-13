topStoriesenglish2621157
NewsWeb Series
GANDII BAAT POSTER

Gandii Baat 6 Poster By ALTBalaji Sparks Controversy Over Goddess Lakshmi's Portrayal

Gandii Baat Season 6 Controversy: Angry netizens pointed out Gandii Baat Season 6 Poster shows a female figure wearing a bold traditional Indian dress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gandii Baat 6 Poster By ALTBalaji Sparks Controversy Over Goddess Lakshmi's Portrayal

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's digital wing of content ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat Season 6 poster was dropped recently and it has irked netizens. Some angry users have called out the adult comedy web series for mocking Goddess Lakshmi as the woman in the new poster can be seen dressed in Indian attire posing on a lotus flower. It also has two peacocks on the sides. 

Many Twitter users pointed out Gandii Baat Season 6 Poster shows a female figure wearing a bold traditional Indian dress. Some even compared the imagery with that of Goddess Lakshmi, who is also seated on a lotus. One user wrote: Alt Balaji एकता कपूर का है, नाम में ही बालाजी विराजमान हैं, लेकिन काम बिलकुल उलटे हैं, इसमें एक तरह से सॉफ्ट पोर्न परोसा जाता है, उस से भी मन नहीं भरा तो लक्ष्मी जी जैसा मिलता जुलता थंबनेल क्रिएट कर दिया, कमल के फूल पर एक गन्दी सी औरत को बैठा दिया, क्या सिर्फ मुझे ये आपत्तिजनक लग रहा है या आप सबको भी इसमें आपत्ति है ?? 

Another person said: "Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows, demeaning our Gods and Goddesses."

One person wrote: Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial

One user said: These are the woke people they never miss a chance to defame only one relegion to make bollywoodia gang happy

Gandii Baat is an adult comedy web series directed by Sachin Mohite for ALTBalaji. The show is currently running in its Season 7 which was released in February this year. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile