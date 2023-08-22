Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra To Star In Crime-Thriller

New Delhi: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, confirmed that its upcoming crime drama 'Bambai Meri Jaan', will premiere soon on the streaming service. The 10-part Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S Hussain Zaidi, 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller features a highly versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with, Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.



The story for the same has been penned by S. Hussain Zaidi, who earlier works have inspired many Bollywood gangster dramas most notably Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ and the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is based on the chapter of Gangubai Kothewali from ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Zaidi, who started off as a crime journalist, is a specialist in crime series which are set in Mumbai as is evident with his stories including the compelling ‘The Punishers of Mumbai Police: The Class of 83’.

The show will soon drop on OTT platform Prime Video.