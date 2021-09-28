हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal's SHOCKING transformation into an old man for Cartel will drive you nuts - See viral pic

The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner, Divya Agarwal has surprised her fans once again. The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a BTS picture of her jaw-dropping body transformation from her debut web-series Cartel by ALTBalaji. 

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal&#039;s SHOCKING transformation into an old man for Cartel will drive you nuts - See viral pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner, Divya Agarwal has surprised her fans once again. The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a BTS picture of her jaw-dropping body transformation from her debut web-series Cartel by ALTBalaji. 

Divya Agarwal's massive transformation into an old man's get-up with the help of prosthetics and make-up for Cartel is extremely impressive. Thanking producer Ekta Kapoor for the debut role, Divya wrote: My mood after watching cartel! Didn’t get the chance to congratulate the entire team of @altbalaji on the success of cartel. The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it…sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me! #cartel #altbalajioriginal #thankyoupa

Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT season 1 after racing past Nishant Bhat, who was the first runner-up and actress Shamita Shetty respectively. 

She made her web-show debut with Cartel by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It streamed on August 20, 2021. 

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin from October 2, 2021 and will be hosted by Salman Khan. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Divya AgarwalBigg Boss OTT winnerBigg Boss OTTdivya agarwal carteldivya agarwal old mancartel web seriesALTBalajiEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

'Bridgerton' Season 2 first look introduces new character Kate Sharma

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Viral Video: CCTV footage of a painful road accident from Haryana's Hisar goes viral