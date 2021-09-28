Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal's SHOCKING transformation into an old man for Cartel will drive you nuts - See viral pic

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner, Divya Agarwal has surprised her fans once again. The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a BTS picture of her jaw-dropping body transformation from her debut web-series Cartel by ALTBalaji.

Divya Agarwal's massive transformation into an old man's get-up with the help of prosthetics and make-up for Cartel is extremely impressive. Thanking producer Ekta Kapoor for the debut role, Divya wrote: My mood after watching cartel! Didn’t get the chance to congratulate the entire team of @altbalaji on the success of cartel. The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it…sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me! #cartel #altbalajioriginal #thankyoupa

Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT season 1 after racing past Nishant Bhat, who was the first runner-up and actress Shamita Shetty respectively.

She made her web-show debut with Cartel by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It streamed on August 20, 2021.

