New Delhi: Netflix India has finally dropped the trailer of much-awaited trailer of the second season of ‘Delhi Crime’. This season sees actor Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi along with Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang. The teaser of the show was released two weeks ago.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix India dropped the trailer and wrote, “An ominous gang, a city in panic. Are DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!”

As soon as the trailer released, netizens started showering their love on the show. “I'm thrilled and counting down the days!” commented one user. “Commmeee fast 26th august can’t wait for this show,” wrote another.

In the trailer, we can see the team of police chasing a serial killer on loose with panic and fear hovering around the entire city. The second season traces the stark differences between the poor living in the slums and the elite class and questions if people are still deprived of their basic human rights.

The trailer also depicts how the police are overburdened with the increasing number of cases and how it is just impossible for them to clear the backlog. “What are we doing as a police force, that the crimes just don’t go down,” says DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. “We don’t have the luxury of thinking about it. There’s always another crime to solve,” replies the Inspector.

The first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ created history by becoming the first Indian show to win an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, the first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ was based on the infamous 2012 Delhi Gangrape case. The second season will release on Netflix India on 26th August.