ADHURA

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes Spooked By Horror Series Adhura

Adhura On Prime Video: It delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Popular television actresses Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes recently experienced a spine-chilling thrill while watching Adhura on Prime Video. This gripping horror series managed to leave them thoroughly spooked, yet they couldn't help but emphasize that it is an absolute must-watch for horror enthusiasts. The actresses' reactions highlight the impact that Adhura has had on viewers, drawing them into its eerie world and leaving a lasting impression. 

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes, both posted a video on their social media recommending viewers to watch the series to get an unforgettable horror experience. Adhura continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and suspense, pushing the boundaries of the genre. 

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Streaming now on Prime Video, Adhura delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

