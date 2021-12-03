I don't choose projects as they are women-oriented, clarifies Aarya director Ram Madhvani

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya is set to hit the digital scene with Season 2. Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are ecstatic to offer Aarya Season 2, starring Sushmita in the titular role of an unwilling outlaw. Conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group).

Aarya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10, 2021.

When asked about the plethora of women-oriented movies, web series being presented, and being praised by critics and fans along with the question, if OTT has contributed to this in a positive manner, Ram Madhvani said, "This is one of the questions that has been coming my way. Neerja was also a woman-oriented subject, Aarya is also a woman-oriented subject. I don't choose them as they are women-oriented, I choose them because I'm interested in the character, in the story, by what I want to say, by the themes and I think in Season 1, it was Dharam. What would you do? What are your duties? What are your responsibilities as a daughter as a wife as a mother? I think those questions were asked and in Season 2, you'll see questions that are posed to the society, as a value system because I think that's really what I'm interested in putting out. I don't know whether OTT has contributed to this or not. Even television shows for many many years before OTT came in, also had women-oriented content, what they are now called as 'Tele-novella' which are long-running shows and series. Sometimes they used to come in the afternoon on traditional TV. No, I don't think that has made any difference. What OTT has certainly done is, it has made a lot of work available for everybody, certainly for the talent."

The second season of Aarya follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Will her family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her? Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Witness Aarya’s return as the lioness’ claws come out for real for the final revenge, coming only on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10, 2021.