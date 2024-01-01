Koffee With Karan 8: Sassy Sisters Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Create Chaos On The Couch

New Delhi: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan brings together the Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor! Get ready for some spicy revelations, sibling banter and emotional conversations as the Kapoor sisters steal the spotlight. Spilling beans on their careers, family and love life, this episode screams ‘sisters before misters’ and we are all game for it.

In the Rat Race segment, Karan Johar asked, “Three people on your speed dial list?” “Papa, Khushu and Shikhu” quipped Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar asked, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?”

“You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’”, coyly replied Khushi Kapoor

In the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks, “If Khushi was to work with the following actors, what piece of advice would you give her about Ananya Panday?”

“Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guy.” laughed Janhvi Kapoor.

